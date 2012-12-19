PRAGUE Dec 19 Risks to the Czech central bank's economic forecast have shifted from balanced to slightly anti-inflationary, although the crown's exchange rate is partially compensating for weak domestic demand, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said all seven members of its policy making board voted to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low 0.05 percent on Wednesday.

Governor Miroslav Singer said the anti-inflationary balance of risks was very moderate and there have been no significant deviations from the bank's forecast.