PRAGUE, April 13 Following is the full text of
the minutes from the Czech central bank (CNB) governing board's
April 6 extraordinary monetary policy meeting, released on
Thursday.
Present at the meeting: Governor Jiri Rusnok, vice-governors
Mojmir Hampl and Vladimir Tomsik, board members Vojtech Benda,
Marek Mora and Tomas Nidetzky.
The regular board meeting was devoted exceptionally to,
among other things, a discussion of monetary policy issues. At
the start of the meeting, the Board was informed about the
latest macroeconomic indicators. Leading and coincidence
indicators from the domestic economy remained favourable,
especially as regards industrial production, retail sales and
lending to the private sector. Relatively rapid wage growth in
industry in both January and February this year could be
regarded as a positive signal. This indicated that the slowdown
in wage growth in the business sector in the fourt quarter of
2016 had evidently been only temporary. By contrast, the
construction industry was still in decline as a result of a
continued fall in infrastructure investment. The February 2017
foreign trade figures had been in line with the current CNB
forecast.
The Board then resumed its discussion from the previous
regular monetary policy meeting. The prevailing view was that
the conditions for sustainable fulfilment of the 2 percent
inflation target in the future had been met. It was said
repeatedly that the current macroeconomic situation was
fundamentally different from that in 2012–2013, when there had
been a real threat of deflation linked with protracted recession
of the Czech economy. Currently, by contrast, inflation had
reached roughly the level that the CNB had considered optimal
when the exchange rate had been introduced. The inflation
forecast was pointing to sustainable fulfilment of the target at
the monetary policy horizon, and inflation expectations were
well anchored. Wage growth was also positive, including in the
light of the latest monthly indicators. Economic sentiment as
favourable as well. In this situation, continuation of the
exchange rate commitment was therefore no longer necessary from
the perspective of fulfilment of the CNB's primary objective of
price stability. In this regard, the opinion was expressed that
the Czech economy had room for a slight tightening of monetary
conditions. The apparent 'overboughtness' of the koruna market
would prevent the exchange rate from appreciating sharply.
The Board also again discussed the potential benefits and
risks of immediately ending the exchange rate commitment by
comparison with the option of continuing it. It was said several
times that maintaining the exchange rate commitment for a
further few weeks or months would not fundamentally affect
future economic developments. It would not represent such a
strong additional safeguard against any substantial
anti-inflationary shocks. Such shocks could always occur,
especially as regards cost shocks from the external environment,
but there was no indication of them at present. Moreover, the
CNB knew how to respond to them under its flexible inflation
targeting regime. Against that, the opinion was expressed that a
later exit from the exchange rate commitment would make the
fulfilment of the inflation target more robust and monetary
policy would be in a more comfortable situation even if negative
shocks were to occur.
The board members agreed that the exchange rate commitment
had proved effective as an extraordinary monetary policy
instrument. Renewed use of the exchange rate or some other
suitable unconventional instrument could not be ruled out if a
risk of deflation associated with weak demand in the economy and
unanchored inflation expectations were to re-emerge in the
future. However, this was highly unlikely to happen in the near
future.
At the end of its extraordinary meeting, the Board decided
to end the CNB's exchange rate commitment. The koruna exchange
rate would thus now move according to supply and demand on the
foreign exchange market. The CNB stood ready to use its
instruments to mitigate potential excessive exchange rate
fluctuations if needed.
