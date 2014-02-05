PRAGUE Feb 5 Czech President Milos Zeman appointed former Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok to the central bank on Wednesday, tapping an ally who supports moving the country closer to adopting the euro.

Rusnok, a 53-year-old economist and leader of a caretaker government until last month, has also backed the central bank's policy of weakening the crown currency to fight deflation risks and help an economy recovering from a record-long recession.

He will join the seven-member board from March 1, replacing Eva Zamrazilova, who had expressed caution over launching the interventions.