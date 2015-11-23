(Adds details, background on capital in banking sector)

PRAGUE Nov 23 The Czech central bank should look at requiring banks to create counter-cyclical buffers, which need not hinder lending or the effects of loose monetary policy, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Monday.

The warning was the latest in a series from the regulator that it may make banks hold more capital to slow booming credit growth in the expanding economy and to build a shield against bad debt.

These buffers can add up to 2.5 percentage points to the amount of capital banks must set aside as a cushion for times when the economy slows and some debtors default.

"Given the fact that we are now seeing an acceleration of credit growth also outside the segment of mortgage loans, we have to, in line with our legally-mandated tasks, also consider using counter-cyclical capital reserves," Tomsik said in a blog post on the bank's website, co-authored by the head of the bank's financial stability department, Jan Frait.

They said that the requirement would usually have a one-year lead time, giving banks time to adjust.

The Czech banking sector has held high capital ratios throughout the global economic crisis and no Czech banks have required bailouts or capital injections, which Tomsik said should moderate the need to set aside more capital reserves.

Banking sector analysts have suggested that capital buffers, which could dampen lending, would be at odds with the bank's loose monetary policy. The bank has held its main interest rate at 0.05 percent since 2013 and intervenes in the foreign exchange market to keep the domestic currency from firming.

Tomsik said an extra capital buffer would not prevent banks from continuing to lend.

"First, they have enough capital and reserves. And second, this is not the main aim of this instrument. That is creating a capital buffer for the eventuality of a turnaround in the financial cycle on external shock," he said.

"The creation of this buffer will not go against the aims of monetary policy, that is it will not eliminate the desired effects of low interest rates."

The Czech banking sector had a combined Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.3 percent at the end of June, according to central bank data.

Lending has been growing as the economy expands at a pace of more than 4 percent this year with low inflation.

Loans to corporates and households jumped by 8.4 percent in September from a year ago, central bank data show, to 2.42 trillion Czech crowns ($95 billion). ($1 = 25.4210 Czech crowns)