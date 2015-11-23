(Adds details, background on capital in banking sector)
PRAGUE Nov 23 The Czech central bank should
look at requiring banks to create counter-cyclical buffers,
which need not hinder lending or the effects of loose monetary
policy, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Monday.
The warning was the latest in a series from the regulator
that it may make banks hold more capital to slow booming credit
growth in the expanding economy and to build a shield against
bad debt.
These buffers can add up to 2.5 percentage points to the
amount of capital banks must set aside as a cushion for times
when the economy slows and some debtors default.
"Given the fact that we are now seeing an acceleration of
credit growth also outside the segment of mortgage loans, we
have to, in line with our legally-mandated tasks, also consider
using counter-cyclical capital reserves," Tomsik said in a blog
post on the bank's website, co-authored by the head of the
bank's financial stability department, Jan Frait.
They said that the requirement would usually have a one-year
lead time, giving banks time to adjust.
The Czech banking sector has held high capital ratios
throughout the global economic crisis and no Czech banks have
required bailouts or capital injections, which Tomsik said
should moderate the need to set aside more capital reserves.
Banking sector analysts have suggested that capital buffers,
which could dampen lending, would be at odds with the bank's
loose monetary policy. The bank has held its main interest rate
at 0.05 percent since 2013 and intervenes in the foreign
exchange market to keep the domestic currency from firming.
Tomsik said an extra capital buffer would not prevent banks
from continuing to lend.
"First, they have enough capital and reserves. And second,
this is not the main aim of this instrument. That is creating a
capital buffer for the eventuality of a turnaround in the
financial cycle on external shock," he said.
"The creation of this buffer will not go against the aims of
monetary policy, that is it will not eliminate the desired
effects of low interest rates."
The Czech banking sector had a combined Tier 1 capital ratio
of 17.3 percent at the end of June, according to central bank
data.
Lending has been growing as the economy expands at a pace of
more than 4 percent this year with low inflation.
Loans to corporates and households jumped by 8.4 percent in
September from a year ago, central bank data show, to 2.42
trillion Czech crowns ($95 billion).
($1 = 25.4210 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)