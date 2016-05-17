BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
PRAGUE May 17 Czech President Milos Zeman appointed economist Vojtech Benda and financial-sector veteran Tomas Nidetzky to the board of the central bank on Tuesday, giving the next likely governor, Jiri Rusnok, allies as the board debates eventually ending its weak crown policy.
Zeman said at a naming ceremony that the board should be a mix of people with both macroeconomic and practical experience.
He also said he wanted Rusnok, whom he has called his preferred candidate to take over the bank from July, to have colleagues with similar opinions on the board.
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.