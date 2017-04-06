BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, April 6 Yields on the Czech Republic's crown-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Thursday while the country's euro bond yields broadly fell after the central bank removed its cap on the crown against the euro.
Yields on the local two-year issue were up 15 basis points at minus 0.132 percent after earlier touching minus 0.088 percent - their highest since July 2016.
Yields on the country's euro-denominated international issues mostly fell. The 2018 issue yielded minus 0.292 percent, down 6 bps on the day, according to data from Trade web. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.