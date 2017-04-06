(adds detail, quotes)
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech crown strengthened on
Thursday, after the country's central bank said it had removed
its long-held 27-per-euro cap.
The crown firmed to as much as 26.72 per euro as
it began to gather momentum following a relatively modest
initial reaction.
At roughly 1.4 percent, however, it was a more muted rise
than most analysts had forecast. Overnight implied
volatility, which on Wednesday had hit a nine-month peak as
investors bet on, or sought protection against, an imminent
removal of the cap, also tumbled to 1.65 percent from around
4.65 percent beforehand..
The central bank had been flagging its plans to remove the
cap for months and gave a strong hint last week that a move
might be imminent.
The decision followed a rise in inflation to 2.5 percent in
February, above the bank's 2 percent target. It has also seen a
tripling of its foreign exchange reserves over the more than 2
1/2 years the cap has been in place.
The central bank said on Thursday its foreign assets had
grown by 230 billion crowns, or 8.53 billion euros, between
March 21 and 31
Yields on the Czech Republic's crown-denominated sovereign
debt rose across the curve, while the country's euro bond yields
mostly.
Yields on the local two-year issue were up 15
basis points at minus 0.132 percent after earlier touching minus
0.088 percent - their highest since July 2016.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Jemima Kelly in
London,; Writing by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)