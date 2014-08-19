BRIEF-Mara Delta says on track to achieve FY distribution forecast
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
PRAGUE Aug 19 The latest data showing growth of 2.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter shows the Czech economy can expand at a decent pace even without the help of foreign factors, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Tuesday.
"The most interesting from the latest figure is the Czech economy does not need to 'be pulled' by foreign factors to reach very decent growth of between 2 and 3 percent," Singer said in a blog posted on the central bank's website.
He said that is shown, for example, by comparing the Czech economy results with that of its main trade partners.
LONDON, April 21 A surprise call for a UK election has barely ruffled feathers among foreign investors, who have pumped money back into British stocks after last year's sterling slide following the Brexit referendum spurred a rush for the exits.