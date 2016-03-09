Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
(Corrects day in lead paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)
PRAGUE, March 9 The Czech central bank said on Wednesday it had banned the small ERB Bank, which focuses on business with Russia, from taking deposits and providing loans, pending regulatory actions.
The bank said the decision was taken to avoid losses in case the bank's position deteriorates. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.