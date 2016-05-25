* Czech president appoints Rusnok as next central bank
PRAGUE, May 25 Czech President Milos Zeman named
long-time ally and economic adviser Jiri Rusnok as the next
central bank governor on Wednesday, putting him in position to
navigate the bank's expected exit next year from a policy of
capping the crown.
Rusnok, a finance minister in a Zeman-led government in the
early 2000s who then spent a decade as a pension funds expert
for ING group, joined the central bank in 2014 and will take the
helm from outgoing Governor Miroslav Singer in July.
Under Singer, the bank launched massive interventions to
weaken the crown in 2013, drawing criticism from the president.
The bank has said its crown cap will likely be in place
until the middle of 2017, and analysts do not expect any change
to this outlook under Rusnok.
The incoming governor, long Zeman's preferred choice for the
job, told reporters that there should be continuity in policy.
"We will continue with a monetary policy that will support
the Czech economy," Rusnok said, when asked about the cap. "It
is definitely not the time to tighten monetary conditions. The
policy should be continuous in the near-term."
Keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro has been the
bank's main policy tool since cutting interest rates to near
zero in 2012. Rusnok has said the cap should stay until
inflation overshoots the bank's 2 percent target.
Rusnok has been close to Zeman, who asked him in 2013 to
lead a caretaker government and then appointed him to the
central bank.
"I know well that we don't agree on everything, but I have
always preferred skills and experience to someone just parroting
what I think," Zeman told Rusnok at a ceremony.
Zeman last week named two new members, Vojtech Benda and
Tomas Nidetzky, to the bank's seven-strong board to fill Singer
and Kamil Janacek's vacant seats from July, when their mandates
end. Both new members are former ING colleagues.
The bank has intervened in markets since July last year,
when the crown firmed up against its cap due to a strong economy
that grew 4.3 percent last year. Inflation, though, has remained
well below target due to external deflationary pressures.
Central bankers have said they are ready to move the crown
cap to a weaker level if inflation expectations start to drop.
The board has also debated negative interest rates. Rusnok has
said these could be used to reinforce the crown cap if needed.
