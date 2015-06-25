PRAGUE, June 25 The Czech central bank did not discuss using negative interest rates at a meeting on Thursday where it voted to keep its weak crown policy in place for at least the next year, Governor Miroslav Singer said.

Speaking to reporters after the policy session, Singer said inflation would likely run above the central bank's latest forecast in the next year but remain below the bank's targets. He added the economy was also likely to grow faster than forecast this year.

The bank has altered its technical rules for minimum bank reserves to reflect the possibility of negative interest rates in the future, but Singer said this reflected an earlier discussion and not current policy intentions.

"In this respect this is rather our reaction to some objections from some European authorities that we have not made procedural preparations for such eventuality, so we (decided)...to save some ink in those reports and fix that," Singer told reporters. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet)