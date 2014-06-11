PRAGUE, June 11 The Czech central bank will most
likely exit from its regime of foreign exchange market
intervention later than the beginning of 2015, Vice-Governor
Mojmir Hampl said in a presentation posted on the bank's website
on Wednesday.
Hampl said exit from the regime, which keeps the crown weak
to avoid deflation, would come only once monetary policy
tightening is needed and that need was sufficiently strong and
durable to make sure the bank does not have to return to it.
The comments were in line with the bank's May monetary
policy meeting conclusions.
Hampl said the exit may come in one or more steps and that
the crown will not return to pre-intervention levels because the
weaker exchange rate will have passed through to the economy.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)