PRAGUE, June 26 The Czech central bank left in
place its policy of keeping the crown currency weak, as
expected, on Thursday, with markets focussed on when a return to
standard policy might come.
The bank has pledged to keep the crown from
firming past around 27 to the euro until at least early 2015 but
has said the probability of a later exit from the policy was
rising.
Governor Miroslav Singer is due to comment on the central
bank board's decision at a press conference at 1215 GMT.
At a regular meeting on Thursday, the bank also kept its
benchmark two-week repo rate at a record low of
0.05 percent, where it has been since November 2012.
The central bank intervened to weaken the crown currency
last November to battle deflation risks.
While the export-reliant Czech economy is recovering from
its longest-ever recession that ended a year ago, the bank said
at its last meeting in May that risks to its macroeconomic
outlook were slightly anti-inflationary.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller)