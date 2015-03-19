PRAGUE, March 19 All seven board members will attend the Czech central bank's March 26 meeting on monetary policy, the bank said on Thursday.

The meeting, which will assess risks and developments since the last quarterly forecast published on Feb 5, is being closely watched for any comments on the bank's commitment to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro to fight deflationary pressures.

Earlier this week, the crown reached its strongest level since the start of the waek crown policy in November 2013, pushed by foreign factors as well as by repeated sharp criticism of the policy by the Czech president.

At the previous meeting in February, the bank postponed the expected exit from the intervention regime until the second half of 2016 at the earliest. (Reporting by Robert Muller)