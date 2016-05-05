* Central bank cuts inflation outlook

* Sees cap on crown in place until mid-2017

* Main risks from low producer prices in Europe

* Says ready to act on crown if downside risks affect wages

By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller

PRAGUE, May 5 The Czech central bank cut its forecasts for inflation and economic growth on Thursday and reminded the market it may ease policy further if it sees a need to react to declining producer prices in Europe.

It also said, however, that it saw growth picking up next year and reiterated its forecast for a higher inflation rate later in 2017.

The bank left in place its policy of keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro. But it once again slightly put off an exit from the policy to mid-2017.

The central bank now forecasts inflation will be close to zero or even lower in the coming months, before rising to the 2 percent target in mid-2017.

It said it expects 2016 economic growth of 2.3 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 2.7 percent, mainly due to slow tapping of European Union subsidies this year, when a new EU budget period starts. It raised its 2017 forecast to 3.4 percent from 3.0 percent.

Market expectations were for no change in the weak-crown policy. The bank continues to battle pressure on prices from abroad, mainly persistently low factory-gate prices in Europe.

"The risk of undesirable second-round effects of foreign cost factors is rising as the duration of the period of very low inflation increases, although those factors primarily represent favourable supply shocks," Governor Miroslav Singer said in a statement.

"In this context, the board points out that the CNB stands ready to shift the exchange rate commitment to a weaker level if there were to be a systematic decrease in inflation expectations manifesting itself in nominal variables, especially wages."

Singer said the board saw risks to the forecast as slightly anti-inflationary, mainly because of weak producer prices in Europe and the risk that persistently low price growth could feed into lower wage increases.

The bank has in the past warned it may lower its ceiling for the value of the crown to a weaker level. That warning was absent at recent policy meetings.

The bank also once again discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates, at 0.05 percent since 2012, into negative territory.

Singer said the bank did not discuss extensively lowering the cap on crown. Analysts said they saw the warning as a verbal intervention rather than any immediate threat.

"I believe the Czech economy would have to face really significant deflationary pressures which would originate in a very unfavourable development in the global economy, and I believe ... we are not in such a situation," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

The bank's longer-term outlook is somewhat obscured by the replacement of four members of the seven-strong board between next month and February next year, including Singer, whose final term expires at the end of June.

The Czech monetary outlook mirrors the continued need for easy policy around Europe. The Hungarian central bank cut rates by 15 basis points last week, and the Polish central bank is expected to keep rates at record lows on Friday .