PRAGUE May 16 Czech President Milos Zeman will name two new central bank board members on Tuesday, picking a close adviser to the next likely governor and a less widely known banker with experience in insurance and pensions.

The president's office said Zeman would appoint Vojtech Benda and Tomas Nidetzky to six-year terms to fill the seats left by outgoing Governor Miroslav Singer and board member Kamil Janacek, whose terms finish at the end of June.

Analysts said the appointments gave Zeman's preferred candidate for the next governor, current board member Jiri Rusnok, a chance to build his own team as the board gets a new look.

Rusnok was the president's first appointment to the seven-member board in 2014. Zeman has been a critic of the Czech National Bank'S (CNB) policy of keeping the crown currency weak to help revive inflation.

Rusnok however, despite previously being an economic adviser to Zeman and leading a caretaker government for him, has supported the bank's weak crown policy which the rate setters have signalled would last for another year.

Zeman will make two more appointments early next year.

The appointment of Benda, who has worked as an adviser to Rusnok since 2014, did not surprise bank watchers.

"Governor Rusnok will get by his side a loyal colleague with whom he shares economic views as well as a perspective about how the central bank works," Komercni Banka economist David Kocourek said.

"They will very likely form a firm voting bloc within the board. Appointing Vojtech Benda to the board is also a major diplomatic success for Jiri Rusnok as there certainly are other candidates with views more in line with the president's."

Benda, 40, started his career in the central bank's monetary statistics department. He was chief economist for brokerage BH Securities in 2013-14 and also spent six years until 2012 as senior economist for ING Commercial Banking in Prague.

Nidetzky, 46, has experience in banking and the pension insurance sector and has been the chief sales officer for NN Czech Republic, formerly ING, for the past three years.

Analysts said his appointment was likely Rusnok's attempt to bring in somebody with expertise in regulation. Rusnok also spent a decade as a pension insurance fund expert with ING before Zeman tapped him to lead a caretaker government in 2013. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)