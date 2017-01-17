(Adds analyst comment, details)
PRAGUE Jan 17 The Czech central bank's balance
sheet in the first 10 days of January showed receivables from
abroad jumped by 189.6 billion crowns, or 7 billion euros,
indicating sizeable interventions to keep the currency weak.
Analysts have estimated the central bank has stepped up its
interventions activity as investors pile into the market on
expectations the bank will end its cap on the value of the crown
this year, causing the currency to gain.
ING analyst Jakub Seidler said interventions were probably
even higher than the balance sheet indicated, taking settlement
periods into account.
The bank's foreign receivables are also influenced by yield
on reserve assets, conversions of European Union subsidies for
the government and exchange rate changes. But the balance sheet
has been a good general guide to intervention activity.
The finance ministry said it had not converted any euros to
crowns in the period. Official intervention data for January
will be available in March.
Investor flows spiked after data on Jan. 10 showed inflation
had returned to the central bank's 2 percent target rate at the
end of 2016.
"Speculations peaked because of the December inflation
data," ING's Seidler said.
With the economy now growing strongly and inflation at
target for the first time in four years, analysts polled by
Reuters expect the ceiling to be scrapped as early as the second
quarter.
The central bank governor, Jiri Rusnok, said in an interview
with Seznam Zpravy released on Monday that the overall inflation
trend would be more important than an absolute level
.
The central bank has made a "hard commitment" not to quit
the cap before the end of the first quarter.
The flows into the Czech market have depressed short-term
bond yields to some of the lowest anywhere.
But they have also potentially become self-defeating,
helping the bank to front-load pressure on the crown, so that
the currency might not jump much, or at all, right after the cap
ends, since there will be a lack of counterparties.
While analysts say the crown is undervalued by about 5
percent, the bank insists it will not allow it to gain to the
levels around 25.50-25.70 seen before November 2013, when it
introduced the cap.
The bank bought a total 30.1 billion euros between November
2013 and November 2016, the latest data on intervention volumes
shows. (tmsnrt.rs/2f3Q04s)
(1 euro = 27.0216 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Larry
King)