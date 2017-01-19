(Adds quotes, Rusnok, Lizal remarks, details)

PRAGUE Jan 19 The Czech central bank might not remove its cap on the crown until the second half of 2017, although economic data suggests a mid-year exit remains more likely, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Investors, betting the crown will gain once the cap is removed, have jumped into Czech markets at the start of 2017 as strong industrial output and inflation data bolster expectations the bank is nearing the end of a currency regime in place since 2013.

The bank has said it would not exit the regime, which has prevented the crown from strengthening beyond 27 per euro, before the second quarter and repeatedly signalled its likely removal around the middle of this year.

The large majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to end the crown regime in the second quarter as inflation returned to the central bank's 2 percent target rate in December, faster than the bank expected.

"Data coming from the economy appear to be confirming the current forecast, which envisages the most likely moment for the exit in around mid-2017," Hampl said in an interview with Bloomberg published on Thursday.

Fellow board member Lubomir Lizal, who is due to leave the bank next month, has also pointed to a likely mid-2017 exit in comments this week.

Governor Jiri Rusnok, in an interview with magazine Ekonom also published on Thursday, said inflation was rooted in domestic demand and "external swings" were unlikely to alter the outlook when asked about chances of a later exit.

Hampl, though, said he "wouldn't rule out that mid-2017 will stop being considered as the most likely moment for the exit, and that this ...could move to the second half of the year."

He said that price developments in the euro zone were an important factor in his thinking about the timing of the exit.

Analysts estimate the bank's spot market interventions have spiked in recent weeks as investors raise exit bets. But many say the heavier flows are making the currency less likely to jump much, or at all, immediately after the cap ends, since there will be a lack of counterparties.

Hampl said the crown could go in either direction after the intervention regime is abolished and there could be "more volatile, bumpy road to a new equilibrium." (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Ireland and John Stonestreet)