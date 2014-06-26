* C.bank does not rule out further shift in timing
* Says risks to its outlook are anti-inflationary
* New data point to need to keep intervention regime longer
* Crown is a shade weaker on the day, but within range
(Adds c.bank comments, market, details)
By Jason Hovet and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, June 26 The Czech central bank on
Thursday pushed back its expected exit from a policy of keeping
the crown currency weak until no earlier than the second quarter
of 2015, citing anti-inflationary risks.
The bank's board had earlier signalled that its commitment
to intervene to weaken the crown if necessary would stay in
place at least until the start of 2015. It said on Thursday it
did not rule out a further change in the timing of any end to
its loose policy.
The bank has pledged to keep the crown close to 27
to the euro while letting it float freely on the weaker side of
that level. It reiterated on Thursday that keeping this policy
in place was preferable to shifting to an even weaker crown
level to loosen monetary conditions.
The crown was a touch weaker on the day, but still within
the middle of its traded range of recent months at 27.460 to the
euro, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday's close.
At a regular meeting on Thursday, the bank also kept its
benchmark two-week repo rate at a record low of
0.05 percent, where it has been since November 2012.
The central bank intervened to weaken the crown currency in
November to battle deflation risks.
The export-reliant Czech economy is recovering from its
longest-ever recession, which ended a year ago. Inflationary
pressures remain subdued and the bank reiterated risks to its
own forecast were slightly anti-inflationary.
"New data point to a slightly anti-inflationary balance of
risks to the current forecast and, overall, they further
increase the need for a later exit from the use of the exchange
rate as a monetary policy instrument," Governor Miroslav Singer
said at a news conference after the meeting.
"In line with this, the Bank Board stated at its meeting
today that the Czech National Bank would not discontinue the use
of the exchange rate as a monetary policy instrument before the
second quarter of 2015, and it did not rule out a further shift
of the exit from this regime."
Czech annual inflation stood at 0.4 percent in May, below
the bank's forecast and well short of its target of 2 percent.
The economy grew at its fastest pace in three years in the
first quarter, expanding by 2.5 percent year-on-year with both
foreign and domestic demand gaining pace. It grew by 0.4 percent
on a quarterly basis.
After another set of strong retail sales data, Singer wrote
in a blog piece posted on the bank's website this month that
consumers and businesses were starting to make "normal"
purchasing and investment decisions after a period of
expectations of falling prices.
Ceska Sporitelna analyst Jan Sedina said in a note that the
continuing lowering of the consumer price growth outlook meant
the central bank was losing a necessary buffer enabling it to
exit from the intervention regime.
"The exit from the intervention regime will thus have to be
gradual, while the probability grows it will need to postpone it
further into 2015," he said.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows
on June 5, launched a series of measures to pump money into the
sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to
fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.
Other central banks in Europe are also loosening policy,
with Hungary extending an easing cycle to almost two years on
Tuesday by cutting its base rate to a record low of 2.3 percent.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)