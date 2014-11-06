PRAGUE Nov 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) board voted on Thursday to maintain its pledge to keep the crown currency weak to ease monetary conditions, as expected.

The bank reiterated its commitment to intervene in the foreign exchange market if the crown firms below around 27 to the euro, maintinaing its policy launched with a round of interventions to weaken the currency in November 2013.

The bank reiterated at its last monetary meeting on Sept 25 that it would keep the currency intervention regime in place until at least the beginning of 2016.

Analysts expect the bank to signal on Thursday that it remains worried about external risks to economic growth and low inflation.

The CNB will publish its updated forecast at a news conference at 1315 GMT.

The bank has repeatedly said it would prefer stretching the interventions over a longer period to moving the exchange rate level, for which it would need to see a further marked strengthening of anti-inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Robert Muller)