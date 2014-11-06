(Adds Governor comments, new GDP forecasts, details)

By Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE Nov 6 The Czech central bank cut its growth and inflation forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing headwinds from a slowing euro zone, and said it planned to keep the crown currency weak until 2016.

The bank's seven-member board voted to stick to its promise to keep the crown soft to help keep monetary conditions easy, reiterating a commitment to intervene if the crown firms up to less than about 27 to the euro.

Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said the exchange rate was helping the economy.

"We did not debate that too thoroughly, we agreed that the current level contributes to the return of the economy to a balanced trajectory of a reasonable, good growth and we did not debate it further," he said.

The bank launched its intervention policy a year ago, having already cut interest rates to near zero. It bought up billions of euros in a matter of days to stave off deflation risks and support an economy that remains vulnerable to weak growth and low inflation in the euro zone, its biggest trade partner.

The European Central Bank, which is also battling to avoid deflation, last month introduced a programme to buy covered bonds and other assets. On Thursday it said it was also ready to use other unconventional policy tools if needed to keep the threat of sliding prices at bay.

Singer said the Czech central bank board did not debate shifting the expected end to its intervention regime or adjusting its exchange rate commitment to a weaker level, which some in the market had said might be possible given the weaker backdrop.

Most analysts, though, do not expect the bank will need to weaken the crown further to loosen policy again, unless signs of deflation reappear. The bank has already pushed back the exit from its unconventional policy twice this year and most analysts think it will end the regime in the beginning of 2016.

The bank's new staff forecasts see average inflation running lower at the end of 2015 than previously estimated, at 1.5 percent, and only returning to the bank's 2 percent target in the first quarter of 2016.

The new forecasts also see growth weaker by about half a percentage point in 2014 and 2015, with the economy expected to expand by 2.5 percent in both years.

"The domestic economy surprises us in a slightly positive way, (the forecast) revision is all about the euro zone and its worsened outlook," Singer said.

The export-heavy Czech economy is gaining momentum, expanding 2.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter after exiting a record-long recession at the beginning of 2013.

Inflation ticked up to 0.7 percent in September but while domestic consumption is now a strong driver for growth, inflationary pressures remain relatively absent.

Board members have highlighted risks from the euro zone in the past month. Risks could also come from the crisis in Ukraine if a strong escalation of tensions between the European Union and Russia occurs, hurting trade further along with business confidence. (Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)