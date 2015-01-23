(Wraps Singer, Lizal comments, adds details)
PRAGUE Jan 23 The Czech central bank's cap on
the crown currency is likely to stay in place longer than the
bank has assumed, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying
on Friday.
The central bank has said it would prevent the crown from
firming beyond 27 to the euro using interventions if needed
until 2016, although speculation has risen this month that
policymakers may need to adjust that cap to a weaker level.
Most analysts believe, however, that the bank will delay its
expected exit from the intervention policy to fight off
deflation risks from a global oil price slump and the struggling
euro zone economy.
Singer, in a blog post last week, had suggested the bank
would not rush to react to falling oil prices, giving some
relief to the crown after it had touched a six-year low.
In an interview with Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on
Friday, Singer said the best thing at this time was to "wait and
be ready to react".
He said the Czech economy would probably continue to import
anti-inflationary and deflationary pressures from the euro zone
but added the crown cap limited the negative impact.
"The limit of 27 crowns to the euro will likely remain with
us longer than we assumed," he said.
On the oil price development, Singer said: "(It) is a rather
positive factor for the economy, which could be an obstacle to
reaching our inflation target but, on the other hand, it means
that companies' finances will be positive."
Inflation slowed to a rate of 0.1 percent in December, down
half a percentage point from November because of fuel prices.
The bank targets inflation around 2 percent.
Fellow board member Lubomir Lizal wrote in a newspaper
commentary on Friday that the country may face risks stemming
from the secondary effects of the oil price drop.
"I see possible risks to the future development, in the
secondary effects, and not in the low oil price itself, which
is... by all means an economically positive impulse for the
Czech Republic," Lubomir Lizal said in Czech paper Hospodarske
Noviny, which is unrelated to the Slovak edition.
The crown lagged gains by other central European currencies
on Friday, inching down less than 0.1 percent on the day to
27.840 to the euro.
Central European assets firmed on Thursday after the
European Central Bank announced an expanded asset-buying
programme to boost the euro zone, which could ease pressure on
the Czech bank if it reduces deflationary influences from
abroad.
(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)