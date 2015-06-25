* C.bank says will not end weak crown policy before H2 2016
* Says CPI to be above forecasts, still not hitting target
* Says firming crown anti-inflationary risk, better data
helps
* Says did not discuss new policy tools
PRAGUE, June 25 The Czech central bank said on
Thursday it would maintain its weak crown policy for at least
another year as inflation remains well below its 2 percent
target despite an economic recovery that is outpacing much of
Europe.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) board reiterated its
commitment to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 to
the euro, a policy it launched in November 2013 and does not
plan to end before the second half of 2016.
The export-driven Czech economy has gathered pace, aided by
strengthening domestic demand, while falling unemployment should
continue to boost wages, easing one of the main worries the bank
has had in trying to push inflation back towards target.
Driven by the car and electronics sectors, the economy
notched up annual growth of 4.2 percent in the first quarter,
its fastest pace since 2007. Inflation was 0.7 percent in May.
The bank dropped slow wage growth on Thursday from the list
of risks to its inflation forecasts, saying overall risks were
balanced, shifting from its May assessment when it saw downward
risks.
Governor Miroslav Singer said inflation would likely come in
above the central bank's latest forecasts in the 12 months but
added it would remain "well below the inflation target".
"In this situation, the bank board stated again that the
Czech National Bank would not discontinue the use of the
exchange rate (policy) ... before the second half of 2016,"
Singer told a news conference.
The bank said it remained ready to move the crown to a
weaker level if needed to ease monetary conditions, although
such a move has become less likely.
The crown has not attacked the 27 per euro level guarded by
the bank, though it has traded as strongly as 27.174 this month
and was 0.1 percent stronger at 27.230 at 1304 GMT on Thursday.
Singer reiterated the bank's readiness to intervene without
limits if the crown is tested. The bank said the firming crown
was the main anti-inflationary risk it sees.
The strengthening currency has prompted some analysts to say
the bank may consider moving interest rates below zero.
Singer said that option was not discussed, although the bank
has altered its technical rules for minimum bank reserves to
reflect such a possibility.
Singer said that was done in reaction to "objections from
some European authorities that we have not made procedural
preparations for such an eventuality".
