PRAGUE Oct 11 The Czech central bank may delay
exit from its weak crown exchange rate policy later than in the
second half of 2016 if anti-inflationary risks grow,
Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in a presentation released on
the bank's website on Sunday.
The bank has warned that slow growth of inflation to the
bank's 2 percent target may extend the bank's pledge to defend
the exchange rate floor of around 27 per euro, established in
2013.
Tomsik said in a presentation for a seminar at the
International Monetary Fund/World Bank annual meeting in Lima
that the bank's forecast showed that the inflation target would
not be sustainably met until early 2017.
He also reiterated that the bank did not care about any
losses from foreign exchange interventions, and that the bank
would not allow any sharp appreciation of the crown after it
drops the currency peg.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)