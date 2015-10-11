PRAGUE Oct 11 The Czech central bank may delay exit from its weak crown exchange rate policy later than in the second half of 2016 if anti-inflationary risks grow, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in a presentation released on the bank's website on Sunday.

The bank has warned that slow growth of inflation to the bank's 2 percent target may extend the bank's pledge to defend the exchange rate floor of around 27 per euro, established in 2013.

Tomsik said in a presentation for a seminar at the International Monetary Fund/World Bank annual meeting in Lima that the bank's forecast showed that the inflation target would not be sustainably met until early 2017.

He also reiterated that the bank did not care about any losses from foreign exchange interventions, and that the bank would not allow any sharp appreciation of the crown after it drops the currency peg. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)