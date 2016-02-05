* Vice-Governor Tomsik says negative rates not ruled out

* Tomsik says there was "serious discussion" on negative rates (Adds Tomsik, Holub quotes)

PRAGUE Feb 5 The Czech central bank discussed cutting interest rates into negative territory at its latest policy meeting, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Friday, showing its concern over the impact of the European Central Bank's ultra-loose policy.

A growing number of central banks around the world are imposing negative interest rates - charging commercial banks to park cash at the central bank - to encourage banks to lend more, thereby helping to boost spending and revive inflation.

The Czech National Bank, in a surprisingly dovish message on Thursday, raised the option of using negative rates to offset the impact of the European Central Bank's ultra-loose policy. It also pushed back its forecast for when it will end its weak crown policy into 2017.

The debate over negative rates comes as market pressure on the bank's crown floor of close to 27 per euro has subsided somewhat and yields that have been deeply negative begin retreating while euro zone rates stay low.

"Yesterday there was no vote regarding negative interest rates. There was a serious discussion, but no vote," Tomsik told an analysts' meeting to present the bank's new forecast, shown live on its website.

"But it does not mean that we should rule it out."

The bank has kept interest rates near zero since 2012 and launched interventions to weaken its currency in 2013.

The European Central Bank's main refinancing rate is set at 0.05 percent - the same as the Czechs' key two-week repo rate - but it has cut its deposit rate to -0.30 percent.

Many Czech market yields moved deep into negative territory last year after the central bank began to intervene against the crown in July as the currency firmed up on the back of an economy growing by more than 4 percent.

It has bought billions of euros since, and the initial flood of crowns and cheap FX financing through euros pushed down swap rates and bond yields. Markets, though, have reversed since late last year crown pressure eased.

The bank last discussed negative interest rates at its Sept. 2015 sitting, according to minutes of that meeting.

The bank's head of monetary and policy department Tomas Holub told the meeting the lack of debate on negative rates in meetings in November and December was due to "the market... in a sense working on behalf of us".

"(This argument) is becoming less relevant," he said.

Most analysts and traders have said a move to negative policy rates was unlikely although some think the bank may have no other option.

JPMorgan analysts said they expected the Czech bank to follow the ECB and cut its deposit rate.

"The negative deposit facility rate is likely to be implemented in 3Q16 and may be designed in a way that punishes speculation against the floor but offers no real stimulus to the domestic economy," they said in a note. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)