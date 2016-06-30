* Brexit mainly short-term risk, long-term tough to predict

* Still sees weak crown policy until mid-2017

* New governor Rusnok steps in on July 1 (Adds Governor comments on Brexit, negative rates, outlook)

By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller

PRAGUE, June 30 The Czech central bank stayed on course for a likely end to its weak crown policy in mid-2017 on Thursday, but said Britain's shock vote last week to leave the European Union created a new uncertainty for the growing economy.

The bank has used a weakened exchange rate since 2013 to lift prices, helping the export-driven economy outpace nearly all other EU members. However, pressures from the euro zone and lower oil prices continue to weigh inflation down to near zero.

Governor Miroslav Singer, chairing his final meeting as head of the central bank, said the British vote added a new uncertainty, hitting economic sentiment and investment decisions. The full impact was still hard to see, he said.

"The reactions of the financial and commodity markets and negative impacts on economic sentiment in Europe, the strength of which is difficult to predict, will mainly play a role in the shorter term," Singer said.

He said the seven-strong board still saw a likely end to its pledge to keep the crown weaker than 27 to the euro - its main policy tool after cutting its key rate to 0.05 percent in 2012 - around the middle of 2017.

The board also reiterated it was ready to weaken the crown more if inflation expectations start to systematically fall, but it did not debate the use of negative rates as in past meetings.

Risks to the bank's latest forecasts, which see inflation growing to 1.8 percent in the second quarter next year, just below the bank's 2 percent target, were slightly on the downside, it said.

The forecast sees the economy growing 2.3 percent this year after a 4.5 percent pace in 2015.

Thursday's meeting was the last for Singer, who has led the bank since 2010 and was a key proponent of stepping into FX markets to loosen policy and fight off deflation risks in 2013.

The policy angered the public who saw their foreign holidays and imported televisions grow more expensive, while also drawing sharp criticism from President Milos Zeman.

Analysts, though, say the policy has worked and expect the bank may have to keep it longer than mid-2017 if Brexit hits growth in the Czech Republic's main euro zone trade partners.

The bank has bought 19.7 billion euros from the market since the policy started until April this year, the last month for which data is available.

Singer's successor, the Zeman-appointed Jiri Rusnok, told Reuters earlier this month that the bustling economy was putting the bank on course to end its crown cap as planned.

Rusnok has supported the crown cap since joining the board in 2014. He takes over from July 1 and will be joined by two other Zeman appointees. (Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alexander Smith)