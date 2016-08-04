(Adds central bank statement, governor's comments)

PRAGUE Aug 4 The Czech central bank still expects to remove its cap on the value of the crown by the middle of 2017, its new governor said on Thursday, after the bank's first meeting since he took over.

Jiri Rusnok takes the lead on the bank's board as a weak euro zone economy continues to hold down prices and uncertainty grows after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union

Rusnok, on the bank's board since 2014, said on Thursday the bank did not need to consider further steps to ease monetary policy, such as negative interest rates, and that inflation remained on track to reach the bank's 2 percent target.

Annual inflation was 0.1 percent in June, but macroeconomic forecasts released by the bank on Thursday foresee it accelerating to 2.4 percent by the end of 2017.

"Today's (staff) report comes out rather comfortably for us, meaning we are on the trajectory of the last forecast," Rusnok said. "A trend is confirmed that we will reach our target quite comfortably on the monetary policy horizon."

"So, we did not discuss negative rates explicitly at all (today). Various calculations show us that we don't need any significant easing measures to reach the target."

The central bank has said since 2013 it would keep the Czech currency weaker than 27 to the euro, making that its main policy tool after cutting interest rates to 0.05 percent in 2012. The new forecasts assume the cap will remain until mid-2017.

Economic growth this year should come in at 2.4 percent, faster than previously expected, according to the bank's updated outlook. But the bank lowered its forecast for growth in 2017 to 3.0 percent from an earlier 3.4 percent, Rusnok said.

"Economic growth forecast for 2017 has been lowered owing to a worse outlook for external demand," he said.

Growth reached 4.6 percent in 2015, when an influx of EU funds propelled business expansion.

With inflation undershooting expectations in the past, the central bank has repeatedly postponed the expected end of its cap on the crown exchange rate, the last time in May.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to keep its outlook unchanged on Thursday and most expect an eventual exit in the second half of 2017.

The bank may still shift its guidance in November, when a new forecast will give a clearer picture of the impact from a British exit from the EU.

The so-called Brexit is unlikely to have much direct impact on the Czech economy, but could slow growth in the country's euro zone trade partners.