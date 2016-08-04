(Adds central bank statement, governor's comments)
PRAGUE Aug 4 The Czech central bank still
expects to remove its cap on the value of the crown by the
middle of 2017, its new governor said on Thursday, after the
bank's first meeting since he took over.
Jiri Rusnok takes the lead on the bank's board as a weak
euro zone economy continues to hold down prices and uncertainty
grows after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union
Rusnok, on the bank's board since 2014, said on Thursday the
bank did not need to consider further steps to ease monetary
policy, such as negative interest rates, and that inflation
remained on track to reach the bank's 2 percent target.
Annual inflation was 0.1 percent in June, but macroeconomic
forecasts released by the bank on Thursday foresee it
accelerating to 2.4 percent by the end of 2017.
"Today's (staff) report comes out rather comfortably for us,
meaning we are on the trajectory of the last forecast," Rusnok
said. "A trend is confirmed that we will reach our target quite
comfortably on the monetary policy horizon."
"So, we did not discuss negative rates explicitly at all
(today). Various calculations show us that we don't need any
significant easing measures to reach the target."
The central bank has said since 2013 it would keep the Czech
currency weaker than 27 to the euro, making that its main policy
tool after cutting interest rates to 0.05 percent in 2012. The
new forecasts assume the cap will remain until mid-2017.
Economic growth this year should come in at 2.4 percent,
faster than previously expected, according to the bank's updated
outlook. But the bank lowered its forecast for growth in 2017 to
3.0 percent from an earlier 3.4 percent, Rusnok said.
"Economic growth forecast for 2017 has been lowered owing to
a worse outlook for external demand," he said.
Growth reached 4.6 percent in 2015, when an influx of EU
funds propelled business expansion.
With inflation undershooting expectations in the past, the
central bank has repeatedly postponed the expected end of its
cap on the crown exchange rate, the last time in May.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the bank to keep its
outlook unchanged on Thursday and most expect an eventual exit
in the second half of 2017.
The bank may still shift its guidance in November, when a
new forecast will give a clearer picture of the impact from a
British exit from the EU.
The so-called Brexit is unlikely to have much direct impact
on the Czech economy, but could slow growth in the country's
euro zone trade partners.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller, editing by Larry
King)