By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 7 The Czech central bank's foreign
currency reserves soared by a record 17.1 billion euros in
March, reaching 70 percent of gross domestic product as the
central bank intervened heavily to defend its weak-crown policy,
data showed on Friday.
The bank lifted the cap on Thursday after nearly three and a
half years which saw a total of around 73 billion euros in
interventions, according to central bank foreign exchange
trading and reserves figures.
Minutes from the bank's March 30 meeting also released on
Friday showed the bank felt it was ready to drop the 27 crown
per euro cap on the currency at that meeting; but it did not
take the leap because it had pledged to markets it would not
move before the end of the quarter - then one day away.
"The prevailing view was that maintaining the exchange rate
commitment was no longer consistent with the macroeconomic
conditions in the current situation," the minutes said.
"Moreover, continuing it could increase the risk of
macro-financial imbalances."
The foreign currency reserves, at 122.6 billion euros in
March, would cover more than a full year of the country's
imports, a huge pile relative to other EU nations.
Poland, whose population is four times bigger, has reserves
of 104 billion euros. The Czech reserves bear comparison to
Switzerland, a reserve-currency economy. The Swiss, who dropped
their franc peg in 2015 and caused a huge market shock, have
reserves of over 100 percent of GDP.
The bank only reported its reserves rise for March, not
exact intervention volumes which are only due for release next
month. The reserves numbers have served as a rough proxy for the
bank's market activity.
Opponents of the bank's policy have pointed out any rise in
the crown's exchange rate means the bank will be losing money on
its beefed up foreign assets.
The bank will also face costs of paying interest to banks on
sterilising crown liquidity created by the interventions. The
bank has insisted that losses do not affect the conduct of
policy.
MODEST CROWN MOVE
The crown traded at 26.635 to the euro on Friday, 1.4
percent stronger than the bank's abandoned cap level of 27. Bond
yields rose on Thursday and Friday, especially on shorter
maturities preferred by investors into the crown.
The small rise in the crown reflects the bank's guidance
toward the exit and long crown positions built up in the past
months.
Analysts estimate those between 25 and 60 billion euros --
or between 15 and 34 percent of GDP -- which traders say will be
hard to square. Some predict the crown may even weaken if there
is a wave of profit-taking.
The market sees the crown rising by about 5 percent over the
next year, a Reuters poll ahead of the cap removal showed.
Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday the bank
would have a wide tolerance for crown moves following the float
but would be ready to smoothen out swings it deems excessive.
Analyst took that to mean the bank may tolerate the crown moving
between 25 and 28 per euro.
The weak-crown policy was dropped after its stated aim, a
rise in inflation, was met. Inflation hit 2.5 percent in
February and the central bank sees it rising close to 3 percent
later this year, giving the bank a buffer above its 2 percent
target.
