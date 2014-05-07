PRAGUE May 7 The Czech central bank stuck to
its commitment to keep monetary conditions loose through a weak
exchange rate and near-zero interest rates on Wednesday, in line
with expectations that no tightening was on the cards before
next year.
The central bank said it maintained its pledge to keep the
crown currency from firming above levels around 27 per euro to
avoid the threat of deflation.
The bank cut its main interest rate to 0.05 percent in late
2012 and intervened to weaken the currency in November last year
as the economy was recovering from a recession without any
demand-side price pressures.
Governor Miroslav Singer was due to hold a news conference
at 1215 GMT. The bank will also release updated economic
forecasts at that time.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)