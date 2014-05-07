PRAGUE May 7 The Czech central bank stuck to its commitment to keep monetary conditions loose through a weak exchange rate and near-zero interest rates on Wednesday, in line with expectations that no tightening was on the cards before next year.

The central bank said it maintained its pledge to keep the crown currency from firming above levels around 27 per euro to avoid the threat of deflation.

The bank cut its main interest rate to 0.05 percent in late 2012 and intervened to weaken the currency in November last year as the economy was recovering from a recession without any demand-side price pressures.

Governor Miroslav Singer was due to hold a news conference at 1215 GMT. The bank will also release updated economic forecasts at that time. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)