PRAGUE, June 25 The Czech central bank board voted to keep its weak crown policy in place on Thursday as expected, and analysts were looking for comments reinforcing the policy as strong data has helped push the currency close to the level the bank pledged to defend.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) said in a statement it left its main interest rate unchanged near zero and reiterated a commitment to prevent the crown from firming beyond around 27 to the euro, a policy in place since November 2013 meant to avert deflation.

Governor Miroslav Singer is due to comment on the decision at a news conference at 1215 GMT.

Some analysts expect the central bank to point to a stronger crown as an anti-inflationary risk and it may try to talk the currency down after it has neared its strongest levels since the intervention regime was launched.

The crown traded up 0.1 percent at 27.239 to the euro at 1103 GMT.

In a Reuters poll, all 14 analysts said the bank would not announce any change to the timing of its exit from the weak crown policy, which rate setters see in the second half of 2016 at the earliest.

The export-driven economy has gathered pace this year, aided by strengthening domestic demand, while falling unemployment should start to boost wages in the future, easing one of the main worries central bankers have had in returning inflation to its target.

Consumer price growth and economic expansion have been running faster than the central bank's staff outlook and in recent weeks Singer and Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl have, for the first time, said that the intervention regime may end in the second half of 2016, without a further extension.

The central bank earlier this week changed its minimum reserve rules, effective from September, to allow for the theoretical possibility of moving official rates to negative territory.

The bank had earlier this year discussed negative rates in principle but Governor Miroslav Singer said in April there was no concrete debate nor urgency felt to use additional non-standard monetary tools. The debate has since abated.

But a potential market test of the 27 per euro level may bring back thoughts that the bank could use negative rates to help weaken the exchange rate.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopataka; Editing by Jason Hovet)