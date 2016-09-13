OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Sept 13 The Czech
central bank expects to remove its floor for the crown
currency's strength sometime in the second half of 2017,
Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a live television interview on
Tuesday.
Rusnok's comments reiterated the bank was in no rush to
scrap the currency floor earlier, as some market players have
been speculating in recent days, pushing the implied exchange
rate to firmer levels in the forward market.
"We always decide based on our up-to-date forecasts and that
remains valid. At this point our forecast shows that the time
may come sometime in the second half of the next year," Rusnok
told Czech Television in the eastern city of Ostrava.
The timing was slightly on the dovish side in relation to
recent central bank remarks. The bank said after its last board
meeting on Aug. 4 it expected an exit "in mid-2017".
