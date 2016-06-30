PRAGUE, June 30 The Czech central bank made no
changes to monetary policy on Thursday as expected, keeping in
place a cap on the crown currency's exchange rate to help a
revival of price growth.
The bank also left its main interest rate
unchanged at 0.05 percent.
It did not give any details on its decision but Governor
Miroslav Singer was due to hold a news conference at 2:15 p.m.
local time (1215 GMT), his last in that post.
The bank will also reveal its assessment of risks to its
economic and inflation forecasts which were updated in May.
That forecast saw inflation growing to 1.8 percent in the
second quarter next year, just below the bank's 2 percent
target.
With that forecast in mind, the bank said last month it
expected to exit the currency regime in mid-2017.
As downside pressures on inflation have prevailed, the bank
has repeatedly postponed the expected end of its cap on the
crown exchange rate versus the euro at the level of 27.
Analysts in a Reuters poll said the bank was likely to keep
its outlook unchanged on Thursday, although the shock of
Britain's expected departure from the EU made a future delay to
exiting the crown policy likely, most of the economists said.
Inflation stood at just 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, in
line with the central bank's prediction, slowing from 0.6
percent in April.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller)