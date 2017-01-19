PRAGUE Jan 19 The Czech central bank could remove its cap on the crown in the second half of 2017 not mid-2017 as has repeatedly been identified as the most likely time, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"I wouldn't rule out that mid-2017 will stop being considered as the most likely moment for the exit, and that this most likely moment could move to the second half of the year," Hampl said in an interview with Bloomberg. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Ireland)