PRAGUE, June 21 A strengthening Czech crown may lead to a slower rise of interest rates by the Czech National Bank, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"Yes, it (rate hike) can come in the third quarter, however that is rather a model calculation, but from the monetary-policy view it does not look like it," Rusnok said in an interview with Czech news agency CTK.

"If there is a raising of rates, it would be in small steps. Should the crown continue with its strengthening, that can be a reason for a slower rise of rates," he said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)