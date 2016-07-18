PRAGUE, July 18 Part of the Czech banking sector expects credit standards for mortgage loans to tighten in the third quarter, the central bank said in a regular lending survey released on Monday.

Banks also see easier credit standards in the quarter for corporate and consumer credit lending and expect demand for all loans to further increase, according to the survey.

It said corporate and consumer loan conditions had eased in the second quarter driven by competition and low financing costs. Mortgage lending conditions were almost unchanged, although part of the market reduced the loan-to-value ratio and increased interest margins on riskier loans, the survey said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)