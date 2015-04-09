PRAGUE, April 9 The probability has grown that the Czech central bank may adjust its cap on the crown currency's exchange rate to a weaker level than the current 27 per euro, bank board member Lubomir Lizal said on Thursday.

"It is like when a meteorologist says that it got cloudy then the probability that it will rain is simply higher," Lizal told an asset management conference.

Lizal's comments reiterated the bank board's view adopted after its last policy meeting on March 26.

He also reiterated that the weak crown policy would stay in place until at least the second half of 2016 and added that it seemed the period of low interest rates would probably be longer than thought before. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Lopatka)