PRAGUE, March 23 It makes sense for the Czech central bank to debate using negative interest rates but that does not mean they are currently on the agenda, bank board member Lubomir Lizal said.

In an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny published on Wednesday, he said negative rates were more a tactical tool while the bank's weak crown policy is strategic.

He said negative rates were usable in connection with an exit from the crown commitment, which the bank has said would likely come in the first half of 2017, but how the situation will look in a year is debatable.

"In our case (negative rates are) usable in connection with exiting the crown commitment," Lizal said.

"But what the situation will be in a year is very debatable. I can have a number of scenarios where negative rates play a role but also a number of scenarios where they are completely useless."

The central bank has defended the crown from firming beyond 27 to the euro since 2013 to help lift inflation after cutting rates to near zero in 2012.

It raised the option of negative rates after its last meeting on Feb. 4 although board members have not shown any strong willingness to take the step.

Jiri Rusnok, who is on the board and is likely to take the helm at the bank when Governor Miroslav Singer's term ends in the middle of the year, said last week there was a low probability of using negative rates.

Lizal said the debate over negative rates can be useful to help clarify how the economy can develop. "But that does not mean the question is on the table right now," he said.

He also said he did not think using negative rates when exiting the FX commitment would come at a high cost.

The bank has pushed back the expected exit from its weak crown policy several times since launching in 2013.

The bank has pushed back the expected exit from its weak crown policy several times since launching in 2013.

When asked whether it would be better to not extend the policy beyond the first half of 2017, Lizal said, "I personally think that as long as there is no fundamental surprise, the option of a further extension will not be very relevant."