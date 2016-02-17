PRAGUE Feb 17 Czech central bank Vice-Governor
Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday he would not vote for negative
interest rates as this tool can not be used indefinitely and
carries a big cost with low return.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) board discussed introducing
negative interest rates at its last rate-setting meeting on Feb.
4, at which it also extended the expected exit from its weak
crown policy into the first half of 2017.
"For myself, I say that it is good to have this debate...
but if someone asked me now whether I would raise my hand for
negative interest rates, then I would not do that," Hampl told a
business conference.
"It is a tool that you cannot use indefinitely. It is a tool
which has big cost and little return."
(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller;
Editing by Jason Hovet)