PRAGUE, March 31 The Czech central bank board
did not vote on implementing negative interest rates at its
monetary policy meeting, Governor Miroslav Singer said on
Thursday.
The board had re-opened discussions on this tool in
February, but several central bankers have said since that using
this measure was quite unlikely.
The bank had decided earlier on Thursday to keep its weak
crown policy unchanged, but it said it would likely exit from
the intervention regime nearer the middle of 2017, adjusting its
February statement in which it had said the first half of the
next year was the likely period for an exit.
