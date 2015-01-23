PRAGUE Jan 23 The Czech economy and monetary
policy may face risks stemming from the secondary effects of the
oil price drop, a member of the Czech central bank board said in
an opinion piece published on Friday.
"I see possible risks to the future development, in the
secondary effects, and not in the low oil price itself, which
is... by all means an economically positive impulse for the
Czech Republic," Lubomir Lizal said in Hospodarske Noviny.
The Czech central bank has come under pressure to react to
the drop in oil prices which helped push inflation down to just
0.1 percent in December.
The bank launched interventions to weaken the Czech currency
in November 2013, pledging it will prevent the crown from
strengthening beyond 27 crowns per euro. The risk of deflation
prompted speculation it might adjust the cap to a weaker level.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Dominic Evans)