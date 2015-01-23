PRAGUE Jan 23 The Czech economy and monetary policy may face risks stemming from the secondary effects of the oil price drop, a member of the Czech central bank board said in an opinion piece published on Friday.

"I see possible risks to the future development, in the secondary effects, and not in the low oil price itself, which is... by all means an economically positive impulse for the Czech Republic," Lubomir Lizal said in Hospodarske Noviny.

The Czech central bank has come under pressure to react to the drop in oil prices which helped push inflation down to just 0.1 percent in December.

The bank launched interventions to weaken the Czech currency in November 2013, pledging it will prevent the crown from strengthening beyond 27 crowns per euro. The risk of deflation prompted speculation it might adjust the cap to a weaker level.

