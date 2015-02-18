PRAGUE Feb 18 Czech President Milos Zeman will
appoint members to the central bank board who are against the
crown currency's "devaluation" and support euro adoption, news
agency CTK quoted him as saying on Wednesday.
Zeman has long opposed the central bank's policy of
weakening the crown and putting a cap on the exchange rate, in
place since 2013 to loosen monetary conditions after the bank
cut interest rates to near zero.
"I will do all I can so, in the future, there are people in
this institution who will not make needless experiments with the
Czech economy and who will support the Czech Republic's entry
into the euro zone," the agency quoted him as saying during a
visit to eastern Czech Republic.
Zeman has no say in the bank's policies but appoints its
seven governing board members. The next appointments are due in
July 2016 when the terms of Governor Miroslav Singer and board
member Kamil Janacek expire.
The crown firmed to its highest against the euro
since May 2014 after Zeman's comments.
