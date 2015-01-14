(Adds crown reaction, details)

PRAGUE Jan 14 The Czech central bank should halt its policy of keeping the crown weak through a pledge to intervene on the currency market, President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday.

The crown gained 0.7 percent to 28.053 to the euro , reversing the day's losses after the comments.

Zeman has no power over the independent central bank's decisions but he spoke at a sensitive time when the market has been speculating whether then central bank may need to weaken the crown further by fresh interventions to bring inflation up.

"The Czech National Bank should not play at being a demiurge (deity) of the Czech economy and it should if possible immediately halt interventions which it had planned until the end of 2016," Zeman told a televised news conference during a visit to eastern Czech Republic.

The president and some other politicians and businessmen had previously spoken against the bank's launch of interventions in November 2013, taken to loosen monetary conditions and fight deflation risks.

The bank has since kept an effective cap on the crown by pledging to intervene if it firmed above 27 per euro, and said it would stick to that policy into 2016. Interest rates have already been at near zero since 2012.

The intervention policy has also been unpopular because it made foreign travel and imported goods more expensive for Czechs while its anti-inflationary benefits were not directly visible to the public.

The crown weakened to a six-year low of 28.520 to the euro this week as markets speculated that deflationary pressure from the euro zone and a drop in oil and food prices may soon force the bank to move its floor for the crown to a weaker level.

Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer quashed those expectations for now on Tuesday, saying he saw no need for the bank to react quickly to low oil and food prices. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet and Ralph Boulton)