PRAGUE, June 13 Czech central bank Governor Jiri
Rusnok pushed lawmakers on Tuesday to give the bank more legal
powers to tame the growing home loan market as a draft bill gets
bogged down in parliament.
The bill would allow the central bank to cap loans if needed
according to different income and home value ratios but is at
risk of being watered down or failing in the lower house.
Critics of the bill say it could shut young couples and families
out of the housing market.
"It is obvious that the lower house lacks understanding of
the bank using the tools which we are using in our oversight and
macroprudential policies in the form of recommendations
(currently)," Rusnok said at a news conference on Tuesday at
which he presented the bank's annual financial stability report.
