BRNO, Czech Republic Oct 21 The Czech central bank will keep its weak crown policy in place until at the least the second half of 2016, board member Pavel Rezabek said on Wednesday, reiterating the bank's stance.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown currency on the weak side of 27 to the euro to boost inflation back towards its 2 percent target. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)