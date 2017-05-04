PRAGUE May 4 The Czech central bank sees risks to the bank's new quarterly economic forecast as slightly pro-inflationary, it said after a policy meeting on Thursday.

The board voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged at the meeting, keeping the main repo rate at 0.05 percent.

Last month the bank abandoned its weak-currency policy as the first step toward a gradual tightening of monetary conditions.

The bank said the crown's exchange rate was the main forecast uncertainty. The forecast sees inflation at 2.0 percent in the third quarter next year and market interest rates rising in the third quarter this year. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Petra Vodstrcilova)