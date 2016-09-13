BRIEF-Motor Trade Finance posts HY profit after tax of NZ$4.4 mln
* On 19 April 2017, directors approved an interim dividend of 2.0 cents per ordinary share
PRAGUE, Sept 13 The Czech central bank may be able to exit is weak crown policy in the second half of 2017, possibly after the summer months, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.
"We say most likely around the middle (of 2017)... From how the forecast is being fulfilled so far, it is probably rather a question of the second half, rather after the holidays next year," he told reporters.
"It certainly does not look like June and it does not seem to me we would want to take such actions during summer holidays."
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)
May 22 Australian shares are poised for a positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal prices. The local share price index futures was up 0.5 percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1 percent, or 6.75 po