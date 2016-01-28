* Rusnok says FX interventions very likely to last all year

* Rusnok likely to become governor in July

* Says central bank has tools to ensure smooth exit (Adds quotes, background)

PRAGUE, Jan 28 The reasons for the Czech central bank's weak crown policy are likely to persist in the second half of this year, the board member expected to become the next governor said on Thursday.

"This regime lasts basically because the reasons that led to its launch have not passed, especially the reason of very low inflation, or not reaching the inflation target," Jiri Rusnok told an exporters' conference.

The central bank said at its December rate-setting meeting a policy of intervening to keep the crown from strengthening below 27 to the euro would probably last until the end of this year. Some board members, including Rusnok, think it might be extended into 2017.

Czech President Milos Zeman, who opposes the policy, has said he plans to appoint Rusnok the next governor from mid-2016. Rusnok's latest comments show his views still conform to the bank's position.

Czech inflation remains just above zero, even though the economy, boosted by European Union funds and cheap oil, has grown more than 4 percent last year. Growth is expected to slow this year while inflation gradually rises toward the bank's 2 percent target.

"We assume that (reasons for the intervention regime) definitely will not pass in the first half of this year, and very likely not in the second half of this year," Rusnok said.

Board members will next decide on monetary policy on Feb 4, with an updated staff forecast in hand.

The bank has kept the crown from strengthening beyond 27 to the euro since November 2013. Its reserves rose by 7.5 billion euros between July and November of 2015, when it entered the market for the first time since its initial interventions in 2013.

Exporters have largely benefited from the weaker crown, but some voiced concern on Thursday that the exit could cause problems if it's not signalled in advance.

Rusnok reiterated the bank's stance that it will not allow dramatic exchange-rate swings after the exit.

"We will react in case there is some excessive volatility, some exchange rate moves not in accordance with the fundamentals," he said.

President Zeman has two seats to fill this year on the seven-strong board and two more next year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)