PRAGUE Nov 23 Extending the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme may not affect the Czech central
bank's decision on when to remove its cap on the value of the
crown, if inflation is headed back to or slightly above target,
Czech Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) has said an exit from its
intervention regime - in place since 2013 to keep the crown on
the weak side of 27 to the euro - may come in mid-2017.
However, many analysts see a risk that an ECB extension of
its own ultra-loose policy beyond March 2017 could mean a delay
for the crown cap exit.
Rusnok told a business seminar on Wednesday that the bank
would monitor ECB actions, but that he would not draw any
conclusions on the ECB at the moment, adding that the outlook
for Czech inflation may be more important.
"If inflation will be staunchly headed to the target, or
above it, then this (possible ECB action) does not have to worry
us too much," Rusnok told a business seminar when asked on the
possibility.
On Monday, top ECB officials said the bank needed to
continue supporting the euro zone economy with its ultra-loose
policy, bolstering expectations the bond-buying scheme will be
extended at a meeting next month.
The Czech central bank has delayed the expected end of its
weak crown policy several times in the last three years.
The economy has started firmly growing and wages are rising,
although a weak euro zone is still holding down inflation, which
ticked up to 0.8 percent in October, still below the bank's 2
percent target.
Rusnok reiterated on Wednesday that the bank would keep its
crown commitment until at least the second quarter of 2017.
"After that, anything can happen," he said.
He also said the bank would only look at cutting interest
rates to negative territory - something it has discussed in the
past - in an extreme case to support its crown commitment.
Once it exits from the cap, Rusnok repeated the bank was
ready to intervene to smooth any volatility. He said, though,
that expectations of any significant crown strengthening were
"groundless".
