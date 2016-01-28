PRAGUE Jan 28 The reasons for the Czech central bank's policy of intervening to keep the crown weak have not yet passed and are unlikely to fade even in the second half of this year, board member and likely future governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.

The central bank said in December an exit from its weak crown policy was likely to come around the end of 2016, although some including Rusnok have seen chances of prolonging the intervention regime into 2017.

Czech President Milos Zeman opposes the intervention policy but he has said he planned to appoint Rusnok as the next governor from mid-2016. The latest comments show Rusnok's views on the interventions comply with the bank's position.

