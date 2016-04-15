MLADE BUKY, Czech Republic, April 15 The
likelihood that the Czech central bank will need to use negative
interest rates is low but such a step cannot be ruled out, board
member and likely future governor Jiri Rusnok said on Friday.
Speaking at a forum of exporters, Rusnok earlier reiterated
the central bank saw a likely exit from its policy of keeping
the crown currency weak through an intervention regime around
the middle of 2017.
He said the temporary use of negative interest rates could
not be ruled out, adding this measure could be used to protect
the bank's FX commitment in case other countries cut their rates
deeper into negative territory.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)